Harmonious Legacy: Celebrating ICCR's Cultural Bridge

The Indian Embassy marked a momentous occasion by celebrating the 77th foundation day of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) with great enthusiasm.

Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel, graced the event as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of cultural diplomacy.

The program featured remarkable performances by ICCR Nepal's music teachers and students, culminating in a standout performance by a Nepali band led by ICCR alumni artist, Rhythm Kandel. Attendees were also treated to a prize distribution ceremony recognizing winners of various arts and culture contests.