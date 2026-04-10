Harmonious Legacy: Celebrating ICCR's Cultural Bridge
The Indian Embassy celebrated the 77th foundation day of the ICCR with a cultural event featuring music teachers, students, and a Nepali band led by alumni Rhythm Kandel. Nepal's Minister of Culture was the chief guest. Prizes were distributed for various contests on Indian arts and culture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:20 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
The Indian Embassy marked a momentous occasion by celebrating the 77th foundation day of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) with great enthusiasm.
Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel, graced the event as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of cultural diplomacy.
The program featured remarkable performances by ICCR Nepal's music teachers and students, culminating in a standout performance by a Nepali band led by ICCR alumni artist, Rhythm Kandel. Attendees were also treated to a prize distribution ceremony recognizing winners of various arts and culture contests.