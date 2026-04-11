Historic Triumph: Payal Nag Shines at World Archery Para Series

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday honored Payal Nag, an international Para-Archer, at an event held at Lok Bhavan.

Nag's remarkable achievement of winning a gold medal at the World Archery Para Series 2026 in Bangkok was the highlight of the ceremony. LG Sinha extended his heartfelt congratulations and wished her success in future competitions, according to the Lok Bhavan spokesman.

The event was attended by notable figures including Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, archery coach Abhilasha Chaudhary, and other senior officials of the Shrine Board.