Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians Face Challenges Amid Good Friday Observance

In Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, Orthodox Christians observed Good Friday under the shadow of economic challenges posed by fuel scarcity and skyrocketing food prices linked to the conflict in Iran. The festivities, a prelude to Easter Sunday, were marked by communal prayers and traditional gatherings.

Good Friday follows a 55-day fast known locally as Abiy Tsom, during which many followers adorn traditional white attire seeking peace and forgiveness ahead of Easter. However, rising prices have dampened community rituals such as animal slaughtering for the festive vigil. Locals like Samuel Teshome and Sirawdink Admaus reported the cost of sheep and roosters had nearly doubled.

The fuel shortage in Ethiopia has left many, including minibus taxi drivers like Tefera Aragaw, struggling. Long waits at gas stations disrupt daily income, limiting transportation around the city. The government introduced measures such as prioritizing fuel for essential services and encouraging public servants to work from home, though many still face an uncertain Easter celebration.