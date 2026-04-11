Netflix Halts Gymnastics Biopic 'Perfect' After Millie Bobby Brown's Departure

Netflix's ambitious project 'Perfect', which delved into the incredible journey of Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, has been halted. The decision follows the unexpected departure of renowned actress Millie Bobby Brown due to creative disagreements, sources inside the industry told Variety.

The film had already seen a change at the helm, with Cate Shortland stepping in to replace original director Gia Coppola. Announced last September, 'Perfect' was set to have Brown not only star but also produce, collaborating with producers Nik Bower from Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski from Magna Studios.

Strug's historic performance at the 1996 Summer Olympics, where she executed a critical vault on an injured ankle, remains etched in Olympic folklore. Despite her injury, Strug's determination secured a gold medal for her team and later saw her become an American cultural icon. Her post-sporting career includes roles in teaching, government, and media appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)