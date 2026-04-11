Ravindra Jadeja Achieves T20 Milestone as Rajasthan Royals Dominate RCB
Ravindra Jadeja of Rajasthan Royals became the second Indian all-rounder in T20 history to achieve 4,000 runs and 200 wickets. In a match against RCB, Jadeja's performance stood out alongside stellar innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, leading RR to a commanding victory and maintaining their unbeaten streak.
- Country:
- India
In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reached a significant milestone on Friday, becoming the second Indian in T20 history to notch up 4,000 runs and 200 wickets. His commendable contributions came during a thrilling encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he scored an unbeaten 24 off 25 balls in a challenging chase of 203 runs.
Jadeja's illustrious T20 career now includes 4,016 runs at an average of 26.59 and a strike rate of 130.47, featuring five half-centuries among his achievements. On the bowling front, he's claimed 238 wickets in 350 matches, averaging 30.70 with three four-wicket hauls and a standout five-wicket figure of 5/16, marking him as the 25th player globally to reach this double.
In the IPL, Jadeja has amassed 3,291 runs in 258 matches, boasting an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 129.87, alongside 173 wickets. The latest match saw RCB batting first, posting 201/8 thanks to stellar performances by Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Venkatesh Iyer. However, RR's chase was spearheaded by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, who dismantled RCB's bowling attack to secure a win with two overs and six wickets to spare. RR remains unbeaten with a perfect record, while RCB's two-match winning run ended.
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