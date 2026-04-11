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Tragic Return: Pilgrimage Ends in Yamuna Capsize

A boat capsized in the Yamuna River during a pilgrimage in Vrindavan, leaving 10 dead and several injured or missing. The victims were primarily from Punjab, affecting regions in Ludhiana. Markets shut down in collective mourning as families awaited the return and cremation of their loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:33 IST
Tragic Return: Pilgrimage Ends in Yamuna Capsize
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Jalgaon town fell into mourning on Saturday as residents awaited the return of bodies from a tragic boating accident in Vrindavan. The capsizing of a boat in the Yamuna River claimed 10 lives, leaving Punjab's Jagraon and Dugri towns particularly affected.

The deceased were part of a pilgrimage group whose journey took an unexpected and heart-wrenching turn. With shops closed, the residents expressed their grief as bodies returned from Uttar Pradesh for cremation. Key local figures, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are expected to pay their respects.

A video shared on social media captured the joyful moments of the devotees before tragedy struck, amplifying the collective shock. Ludhiana's administration has established control rooms to support impacted families while maintaining communication with officials in Vrindavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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