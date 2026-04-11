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Assistant Engineer Trapped with Unaccounted Cash in Rajasthan

An assistant engineer, Mahendra Singh, was caught with Rs 3.70 lakh of unaccounted cash during a surprise operation by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karauli district. The action was based on intel suggesting illegal cash possession. An investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:15 IST
Assistant Engineer Trapped with Unaccounted Cash in Rajasthan
engineer
  • Country:
  • India

In a well-coordinated operation, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized Rs 3.70 lakh in unaccounted cash from an assistant engineer on Saturday. The suspect, identified as Mahendra Singh, was halted by officials during a surprise check near Hindaun City in Karauli district.

According to DG ACB Govind Gupta, the operation was launched based on credible intel that suggested Singh had accumulated a substantial amount of illegal cash and was heading towards his hometown. The ACB team acted promptly and intercepted Singh, uncovering the unaccounted money.

Mahendra Singh, posted at the Anta municipality in Baran district, failed to explain the source of the cash or provide any supporting documents. The funds were consequently seized, and an in-depth investigation has commenced under the Purview of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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