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Qatar Unfreezes $6 Billion Iranian Assets Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiations

A senior Iranian source revealed that the U.S. agreed to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets held by Qatar, signaling progress in talks. The funds were initially frozen in 2018, released under a 2023 prisoner swap, and refrozen after recent geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:13 IST
Qatar Unfreezes $6 Billion Iranian Assets Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiations
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In a significant development, a senior Iranian source announced that the United States has agreed to release $6 billion of Iranian assets frozen in Qatar, indicating a positive turn in ongoing negotiations. This announcement was made amid talks held in Islamabad, reflecting a move towards mutual cooperation.

The funds, originally frozen in 2018, were part of a prisoner swap deal in 2023. However, they were refrozen following recent geopolitical tensions involving Iran's ally, Hamas. The decision to unfreeze these assets is considered crucial for easing regional tensions and ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route.

Despite the Iranian claim, U.S. officials have refrained from issuing an immediate statement. The unfreezing of these assets, rooted in Iranian oil sales to South Korea, is seen as a strategic move aimed at reinforcing humanitarian collaborations, with strict oversight on their usage for non-military purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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