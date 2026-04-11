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Annamalai Denies BJP's Involvement in Film Leak Controversy

K Annamalai, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, refuted claims linking Union Minister L Murugan and BJP to the unauthorized online leak of the film 'Jana Nayagan'. He condemned the leak as illegal and urged the public to avoid pirated versions, insisting the BJP isn't involved and calling for police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:39 IST
Annamalai Denies BJP's Involvement in Film Leak Controversy
K Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai firmly denied allegations implicating Union Minister L Murugan and the BJP in the online leak of the film 'Jana Nayagan'.

Terming such accusations as 'political indecency', Annamalai urged the public to boycott pirated versions, describing the act as illegal. He stressed the necessity for an impartial police investigation into the leak.

Annamalai criticized rumors, urging authorities to take decisive action against the culprits while dismissing any BJP connection. Annamalai underscored the challenges faced by film producers and urged audiences to support legitimate releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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