Behind the Seams with Jeanne Hermans: The Artistry of Couture Gloves

Dutch couture glovemaker Jeanne Hermans has carved out a unique niche with her handcrafted creations earning the admiration of numerous celebrities such as Cher, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus. Despite having close to a quarter of a million social media followers and her videos amassing millions of views, Hermans continues to design with precision from her small studio in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Hermans, a product of the Master Tailor Institute in Amsterdam, began exploring glove-making as a cost-effective venture during her student days. She swiftly built a business stemming from her innovative designs featuring intricate embroidery alongside quality craftsmanship.

While the thrill of celebrity endorsements is undeniable, Hermans emphasizes the satisfaction derived from crafting challenging designs. Operating C'est Jeanne with her sister full-time, Hermans acknowledges the demands of the business, noting that high-profile endorsements don't always translate to sales but do help in building brand reputation.