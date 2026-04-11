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Behind the Seams with Jeanne Hermans: The Artistry of Couture Gloves

Jeanne Hermans, a Dutch couture glovemaker, crafts exquisite gloves in her studio in Zaandam. Her creations, adorned by celebrities like Cher and Dua Lipa, are showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship and creativity. Despite her global reach, Hermans, along with her sister, manages this meticulous business almost single-handedly, embracing each glove's complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:30 IST
Behind the Seams with Jeanne Hermans: The Artistry of Couture Gloves

Dutch couture glovemaker Jeanne Hermans has carved out a unique niche with her handcrafted creations earning the admiration of numerous celebrities such as Cher, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus. Despite having close to a quarter of a million social media followers and her videos amassing millions of views, Hermans continues to design with precision from her small studio in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Hermans, a product of the Master Tailor Institute in Amsterdam, began exploring glove-making as a cost-effective venture during her student days. She swiftly built a business stemming from her innovative designs featuring intricate embroidery alongside quality craftsmanship.

While the thrill of celebrity endorsements is undeniable, Hermans emphasizes the satisfaction derived from crafting challenging designs. Operating C'est Jeanne with her sister full-time, Hermans acknowledges the demands of the business, noting that high-profile endorsements don't always translate to sales but do help in building brand reputation.

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