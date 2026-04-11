Left Menu

Aumora Music Launches: A New Era for Indian Artists Begins

Aumora Music, an independent label founded by lyricist Sameer Anjaan, launches under Samarya Creation to support diverse Indian music genres. With a focus on artist-centric growth, it promises a new era where the artist’s voice and songwriting craft take precedence in shaping music for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:45 IST
Aumora Music Launches: A New Era for Indian Artists Begins
  • Country:
  • India

Aumora Music, founded by renowned lyricist Sameer Anjaan, has officially launched as an artist-centric music label under Samarya Creation. This new venture aims to revolutionize India's diverse music landscape by putting the artist first and emphasizing the importance of lyrical storytelling over streaming metrics.

The label already boasts 19 tracks across 150 platforms, with a comprehensive plan extending to 2032 for nurturing talent across genres like Bollywood, folk, and contemporary pop. Aumora Music intends to offer a creative haven for emerging artists, backed by a robust distribution network and supported by the infrastructure of Samarya Creation's multisector enterprise.

Jaexellejay, an artist who embodies Aumora's mission, leads the way forward for the label. As part of a long-term co-creation partnership, he along with other artists will benefit from mentorship, production expertise, and broad audience access, setting a new standard for independent music labels in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Accelerates Electric Shift: No More Petrol Vehicles in Aggregator Fleets

Delhi Accelerates Electric Shift: No More Petrol Vehicles in Aggregator Flee...

 India
2
Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup

Ankita Raina's Valiant Effort Falls Short in Billie Jean King Cup

 India
3
Haryana Hikes Minimum Wages Amidst Factory Protests Over Rising Costs

Haryana Hikes Minimum Wages Amidst Factory Protests Over Rising Costs

 Global
4
Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Sets SRH Ablaze in IPL Clash Against PBKS

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Sets SRH Ablaze in IPL Clash Against PBKS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026