Aumora Music Launches: A New Era for Indian Artists Begins

Aumora Music, founded by renowned lyricist Sameer Anjaan, has officially launched as an artist-centric music label under Samarya Creation. This new venture aims to revolutionize India's diverse music landscape by putting the artist first and emphasizing the importance of lyrical storytelling over streaming metrics.

The label already boasts 19 tracks across 150 platforms, with a comprehensive plan extending to 2032 for nurturing talent across genres like Bollywood, folk, and contemporary pop. Aumora Music intends to offer a creative haven for emerging artists, backed by a robust distribution network and supported by the infrastructure of Samarya Creation's multisector enterprise.

Jaexellejay, an artist who embodies Aumora's mission, leads the way forward for the label. As part of a long-term co-creation partnership, he along with other artists will benefit from mentorship, production expertise, and broad audience access, setting a new standard for independent music labels in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)