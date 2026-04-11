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High-Stakes Ceasefire Talks: US-Iran Diplomacy in Islamabad

Historic trilateral talks involving the US, Iran, and Pakistan have commenced in Islamabad, marking the highest-level US-Iran discussions since 1979. The negotiations aim to stabilize a ceasefire and secure regional security, with high-level delegations and intense security underscoring the momentous engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:03 IST
High-Stakes Ceasefire Talks: US-Iran Diplomacy in Islamabad
US Vice President JD Vance met Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Iranian delegation in Islamabad for peace talks (Photo/Reuters/@ForeignOfficePk). Image Credit: ANI
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In an unprecedented diplomatic move, trilateral ceasefire discussions have begun in Islamabad involving the United States, Iran, and Pakistan. The talks, highlighted by Al Jazeera, are the highest-level dialogues between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic revolution, symbolizing a significant diplomatic breakthrough.

Prior to the talks, the Iranian delegation, including high-profile members such as Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, conducted strategic consultations in Islamabad. Concurrently, US Vice President JD Vance engaged in high-level discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to align objectives.

The Serena Hotel, heavily guarded and bustling with diplomatic activity, serves as the venue for these crucial discussions. Key American figures like JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner have gathered here, while Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif has described the engagement as "make or break." The talks, held under intense security measures, aim to stabilize a delicate ceasefire and secure the future of regional security, following recent developments since the ceasefire announcement on April 8.

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