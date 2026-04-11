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Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Racket

The Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border drug and illegal arms smuggling network, arresting three individuals, including a juvenile. Authorities seized 6.5 kg of heroin, a pistol, live cartridges, and drug money. Investigations revealed a foreign handler's involvement, leading to the arrests after a related extortion case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batala | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:01 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Racket
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In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police uncovered and dismantled a cross-border drug and arms smuggling ring on Saturday. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals, among them a juvenile.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the authorities seized 6.5 kg of heroin, a .30 caliber pistol, six live cartridges, and Rs 1 lakh in illicit money from the arrested suspects. The accused, identified as Nishan Singh from Mulianwal, Batala, Ravipal Singh of Raipur, and a juvenile, were apprehended during an investigation into a March 30 extortion-associated shooting in Batala.

Previously, two other suspects, Vansh and Sukhchain alias Jashan, were detained, unveiling details of the smuggling network and resulting in further arrests. Authorities discovered that the arrested individuals operated under the instructions of a foreign handler, supplementing the network with drugs and arms. The investigation continues, with a case filed at the Civil Lines police station in Batala under relevant legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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