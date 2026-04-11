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High-Stakes Diplomacy: Islamabad Talks Take Center Stage

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convenes high-level discussions with an Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, amid broader diplomatic efforts involving the United States. The discussions aim to stabilize a fragile ceasefire and are part of strategic talks expected to influence regional and global peace in the upcoming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:03 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Islamabad Talks Take Center Stage
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian delegation (Photo: X/@PakPMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif led high-level discussions with an Iranian delegation as part of the "Islamabad Talks." This meeting, held in the heart of Pakistan's capital, comes amid Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic efforts. The Iranian delegation was spearheaded by the esteemed Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accompanied by Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized Pakistan's dedication to its mediatory role, aiming to catalyze progress towards regional and global stability. The critical discussions attracted top Pakistani officials, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Defence Forces Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Strategic meetings are underway as the Iranian team prepares for forthcoming peace talks with the US, slated for this weekend in Islamabad. These discussions, confirmed by sources at Al Jazeera, are framed within the broader diplomatic activity at the Serena Hotel. The American delegation, including Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, has already commenced its high-security engagements in the city.

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