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Tears and Tributes: Remembering Victims of Uttar Pradesh Boat Tragedy

The emotional aftermath of a boat tragedy in Uttar Pradesh is felt deeply in Jagraon and Ludhiana. As mourners, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, bid farewell to the victims, the community comes together in shared grief. Efforts continue to locate missing individuals from this ill-fated pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:09 IST
Tears and Tributes: Remembering Victims of Uttar Pradesh Boat Tragedy
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As Uttar Pradesh reels from a devastating boat tragedy, the towns of Jagraon and Ludhiana gathered in mourning on Saturday. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, joined the heartbroken families as they performed the last rites for the victims, all the while expressing profound sorrow and offering support.

The ill-fated boat, carrying tourists largely from Punjab, capsized on Friday in the holy town of Mathura. The disaster claimed 11 lives, with four individuals still unaccounted for. A total of 22 tourists were rescued from the waters of Yamuna. Most hail from Jagraon and the Dugri area of Ludhiana district.

Amidst tears and emotional tributes, the bodies of victims were returned to their families, marking a somber day for the community. Eyewitnesses, including MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, described the event as a 'black day for Jagraon.' Prominent leaders emphasized the ongoing search efforts and the Ludhiana administration's setup of control rooms to assist distressed families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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