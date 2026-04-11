International Delegates Applaud India's 'Festival of Democracy'
Thirty-eight international delegates from 22 countries observed India's electoral process during the Election Commission's IEVP 2026. They marveled at the organized and transparent system during assembly elections in Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala, praising high voter turnout and efficient logistics.
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- India
Thirty-eight international delegates from 22 countries observed India's electoral process under the Election Commission's International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) 2026, experiencing the nation's 'festival of democracy' firsthand.
The delegates attended assembly elections in Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala, noting the record voter participation and the efficient planning and execution led by the Election Commission. Their visit from April 8 to 9 included observing the strategic movement of polling parties and election materials, as well as interactions with chief electoral officers and state police nodal officers.
Delegates visited dispatch centers and CCTV control rooms, acknowledging these as crucial for maintaining transparency. The comprehensive webcasting of polling stations was seen as a strong foundation for open democratic processes.
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- IEVP
- assembly
- election commission
- seamless
- transparency
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