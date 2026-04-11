Gondia Farmers Await Government Action on Paddy Procurement

In Gondia district, approximately 50,000 farmers find themselves in limbo as they await the government's next move regarding the sale of their paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The procurement process for the Kharif season ended on March 31, leaving nearly one-third of registered farmers without a buyer.

District Marketing Officer Vivek Ingle noted that only 83,439 out of the 1,32,614 registered farmers have had their produce bought, leading to calls for an extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)