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Gondia Farmers Await Government Action on Paddy Procurement

Nearly 50,000 farmers in Gondia district are awaiting the government's decision to purchase their paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) after the Kharif season procurement process concluded on March 31. Out of 1,32,614 registered farmers, only 83,439 have had their produce procured. An extension is hoped for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:03 IST
Gondia Farmers Await Government Action on Paddy Procurement
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  • India

In Gondia district, approximately 50,000 farmers find themselves in limbo as they await the government's next move regarding the sale of their paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The procurement process for the Kharif season ended on March 31, leaving nearly one-third of registered farmers without a buyer.

District Marketing Officer Vivek Ingle noted that only 83,439 out of the 1,32,614 registered farmers have had their produce bought, leading to calls for an extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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