Left Menu

Dempo SC Triumphs Over Aizawl FC with Convincing 3-0 Victory

Dempo SC secured a decisive 3-0 win over Aizawl FC in the Indian Football League, thanks to goals from Marcus Joseph, Jose Luis Moreno, and Sebastian Gutierrez. The victory moved Dempo to fifth in the standings, while Aizawl dropped to sixth, both with nine points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:03 IST
Dempo SC Triumphs Over Aizawl FC with Convincing 3-0 Victory
Dempo SC and Aizawl FC players in action (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dempo SC delivered a commanding performance against Aizawl FC, clinching a 3-0 victory in the Indian Football League 2025-26. The match took place at the PJN Stadium in Goa, where Dempo capitalized on second-half goals by Marcus Joseph, Jose Luis Moreno, and substitute Sebastian Gutierrez to secure the win.

The strategic consistency of Dempo's head coach Samir Naik paid off as he retained his previous lineup, while Aizawl's coach R. Lalruatfela made two changes, bringing in Laldanmawia and Luis Rodriguez. Despite Aizawl's aggressive start, Dempo's defense, led by goalkeeper Ashish Siby, held firm to deny several close attempts.

In the second half, Dempo intensified their attack, resulting in well-crafted goals that cemented their lead. A missed penalty by Aizawl midway through the half further tilted the balance in Dempo's favor. The victory propels Dempo to fifth place in the league standings, overcoming their rival's challenges with tactical precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Shines at 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships with Gold Thrills

India Shines at 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships with Gold Thrills

 India
2
Legacy of Service: Remembering Gopichand Gahlot

Legacy of Service: Remembering Gopichand Gahlot

 India
3
Delhi's EV Policy 2026: A Green Leap with Battery Focus

Delhi's EV Policy 2026: A Green Leap with Battery Focus

 India
4
Nizar Amedi: A New Era for Iraq's Presidency

Nizar Amedi: A New Era for Iraq's Presidency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026