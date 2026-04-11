Dempo SC Triumphs Over Aizawl FC with Convincing 3-0 Victory

Dempo SC delivered a commanding performance against Aizawl FC, clinching a 3-0 victory in the Indian Football League 2025-26. The match took place at the PJN Stadium in Goa, where Dempo capitalized on second-half goals by Marcus Joseph, Jose Luis Moreno, and substitute Sebastian Gutierrez to secure the win.

The strategic consistency of Dempo's head coach Samir Naik paid off as he retained his previous lineup, while Aizawl's coach R. Lalruatfela made two changes, bringing in Laldanmawia and Luis Rodriguez. Despite Aizawl's aggressive start, Dempo's defense, led by goalkeeper Ashish Siby, held firm to deny several close attempts.

In the second half, Dempo intensified their attack, resulting in well-crafted goals that cemented their lead. A missed penalty by Aizawl midway through the half further tilted the balance in Dempo's favor. The victory propels Dempo to fifth place in the league standings, overcoming their rival's challenges with tactical precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)