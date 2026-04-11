Strengthening Ties: French Ambassador Explores Sikkim's Cultural Richness

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, along with his spouse Cecile, is delving into Sikkim's vibrant cultural landscape during a significant visit aimed at enhancing Indian-French relations. On Saturday, Mathou visited key historical and cultural sites within the Kabi subdivision of Mangan district.

Engaging with local officials and residents, the ambassador explored various opportunities for collaboration in the realm of cultural exchange. The couple toured several notable monasteries, experiencing firsthand the spiritual and cultural wealth that Sikkim has to offer.

Additionally, their itinerary included trips to the historic ruins of the royal palace at Tumlong and the renowned Blood Brotherhood Treaty site at Kabi Lungchok. This visit marks an important step in boosting cultural partnerships between India and France, according to officials. Mathou's five-day tour of the Himalayan state is set to conclude on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)