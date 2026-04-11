Fadnavis Denounces Pawar's Remarks on Warkari Movement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has refuted allegations made by NCP chief Sharad Pawar regarding the infiltration of regressive elements into the Warkari sect. Fadnavis emphasized that those with Urban Naxal affiliations were identified but ultimately dismissed by the movement.

The Warkari sect, known for its annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, boasts a centuries-old tradition. It has been a spiritual haven, promoting ideals of brotherhood and purity, deeply rooted in the teachings of the Bhagwat tradition, according to Fadnavis.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister criticized Pawar's recent article, calling it misleading. While respecting Pawar's right to express opinions, Fadnavis highlighted the inclusivity and richness of the Warkari tradition, dismissing any suggestions of it fostering fanaticism.