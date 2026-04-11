Left Menu

Fadnavis Denounces Pawar's Remarks on Warkari Movement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis countered Sharad Pawar's claims of regressive elements infiltrating the Warkari sect. Fadnavis accused individuals with Urban Naxal links of attempting infiltration but confirmed their rejection by the movement. The Warkari tradition is historic and embodies spiritual purity and brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:30 IST
Fadnavis Denounces Pawar's Remarks on Warkari Movement
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has refuted allegations made by NCP chief Sharad Pawar regarding the infiltration of regressive elements into the Warkari sect. Fadnavis emphasized that those with Urban Naxal affiliations were identified but ultimately dismissed by the movement.

The Warkari sect, known for its annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, boasts a centuries-old tradition. It has been a spiritual haven, promoting ideals of brotherhood and purity, deeply rooted in the teachings of the Bhagwat tradition, according to Fadnavis.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister criticized Pawar's recent article, calling it misleading. While respecting Pawar's right to express opinions, Fadnavis highlighted the inclusivity and richness of the Warkari tradition, dismissing any suggestions of it fostering fanaticism.

TRENDING

1
Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Amid Strait of Hormuz Operations

Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Amid Strait of Hormuz Operations

 United States
2
Tension Rises in West Bengal as Crude Bomb Explodes on School Rooftop

Tension Rises in West Bengal as Crude Bomb Explodes on School Rooftop

 India
3
Political Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh

Political Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Kashmir Drug Bust: Eight Arrested, Massive Contraband Seized

Kashmir Drug Bust: Eight Arrested, Massive Contraband Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026