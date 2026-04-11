Asha Bhosle: A Living Legend Faces Health Scare

Famed playback singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, following a cardiac arrest, according to sources.

The 92-year-old singer is also addressing pulmonary complications, they added.

Bhosle, renowned for her adaptability over a career spanning eight decades, is the younger sister of the late Lata Mangeshkar and is celebrated for timeless hits like 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' and many others.

(With inputs from agencies.)