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Asha Bhosle: A Living Legend Faces Health Scare

Asha Bhosle, the legendary 92-year-old playback singer, was hospitalized following a cardiac arrest. Additionally, she is battling pulmonary issues. Known for her diverse singing career over eight decades, Bhosle is the younger sister of the late Lata Mangeshkar and is famous for many iconic songs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:31 IST
Asha Bhosle: A Living Legend Faces Health Scare
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Famed playback singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, following a cardiac arrest, according to sources.

The 92-year-old singer is also addressing pulmonary complications, they added.

Bhosle, renowned for her adaptability over a career spanning eight decades, is the younger sister of the late Lata Mangeshkar and is celebrated for timeless hits like 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' and many others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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