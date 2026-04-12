Swedish Triumph: Artemis Sails to Victory in First South American SailGP Race

Sweden's Artemis achieved a remarkable victory on Saturday, winning the first-ever SailGP race held in South America. The event, set against the stunning backdrop of Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay, saw Artemis helmed by Nathan Outteridge clinch the opening race. Despite a strong start, the team faced difficulties in later races, ultimately securing third place behind Australia's leading Bonds Flying Roos and the U.S. SailGP Team.

The Swedish team's initial performance was promising, with a second-place finish following their win. However, challenging conditions affected the later part of their run, resulting in sixth and ninth place finishes in subsequent races. Outteridge noted that the weather was unexpectedly calm, impacting their race strategy. Meanwhile, Australia's team demonstrated consistent form, securing the day's top spot without clinching a race win.

The Rio leg of the global competition culminates on Sunday with three more fleet races, leading to a final showdown among the top three teams. The Brazilian team, led by Olympic champion Martine Grael, faced setbacks due to technical issues, finishing 10th. The SailGP series showcases identical high-speed F50 foiling catamarans, competing worldwide in a thrilling test of speed and skill.