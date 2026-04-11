Asha Bhosle Hospitalized: An Icon's Health Update

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to a South Mumbai hospital on Saturday evening following a chest infection and extreme exhaustion, as confirmed by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. The 92-year-old icon is receiving treatment at Breach Candy Hospital.

Initial reports suggested cardiac arrest and pulmonary issues, although precise details remain undisclosed. Zanai Bhosle shared information regarding her grandmother's health on Instagram, urging the public to respect their privacy at this time.

With a career spanning more than eight decades, Asha Bhosle has become a household name, known for singing numerous enduring melodies across a multitude of Indian languages and genres. Her timeless hits continue to resonate, treasured by fans around the globe.