Nepal's Voice On the Global Stage: 'Elephants in the Fog' Breaks New Ground at Cannes

Filmmaker Abinash Bikram Shah is reshaping the narrative of Nepali cinema with 'Elephants in the Fog,' marking a historical moment at the Cannes Film Festival. The film stands as the first Nepali project to compete in the Un Certain Regard section, showcasing the depth of stories emerging from Nepal. Despite this achievement, Shah emphasizes that Nepali stories have always possessed the strength to captivate global audiences; the world was simply looking past them.

Set against the backdrop of a small village adjacent to a forest inhabited by elephants, the plot dives into the intricacies of personal desire and communal responsibility. Through the eyes of Pirati, a matriarch from the Kinnar community, the film explores themes of loss, longing, and cultural identity. Shah reveals that the core of the narrative was deeply personal, inspired by the dynamics of his own familial relationships, particularly the bond between mother and daughter.

The film, co-produced with partners from France, Germany, Brazil, and Norway, uniquely blends the rawness of non-professional actors from underrepresented communities with the polish of seasoned performers. By intertwining ecological disturbances with the marginalization of the Kinnar community, Shah delivers a powerful message about the interconnectedness of social and environmental issues.