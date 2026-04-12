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Asha Bhosle: The End of a Musical Era

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourns the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling her a 'great musical genius.' Bhosle was an iconic figure in Indian and Bengali music, renowned globally. She passed away in Mumbai, causing sorrow among fans and family worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:39 IST
Asha Bhosle: The End of a Musical Era
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow on Sunday over the passing of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, lauding her as a 'great musical genius' whose influence spanned generations.

In a heartfelt message, Banerjee highlighted Bhosle's significant impact on Bengali music. 'She is incredibly popular in Bengal and has sung many Bengali songs. We were able to bestow upon her our highest civilian award, the 'Bangabibhushan,' in 2018,' Banerjee noted.

Bhosle, a beloved figure in Indian music, passed away in Mumbai at age 92 following multiple organ failure. Her death has resonated deeply, with tributes pouring in from fans and peers globally, reflecting her enduring legacy.

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