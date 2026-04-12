Farewell to a Melody: Asha Bhosle's Last Journey

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's final rites are scheduled for tomorrow at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, as confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. The music icon passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure at South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Fans wishing to bid a final farewell can do so at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, from 11 am. Her son, Anand, shared that the last rites will take place at 4 pm.

Asha Bhosle was admitted for a chest infection but succumbed to cardiac arrest and pulmonary issues. Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, she was introduced to music by her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)