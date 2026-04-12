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Farewell to a Melody: Asha Bhosle's Last Journey

The last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure, will be held in Mumbai at Shivaji Park. Fans can pay their respects on the morning of the ceremony. Asha was hospitalized due to a chest infection and exhaustion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:47 IST
Farewell to a Melody: Asha Bhosle's Last Journey
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's final rites are scheduled for tomorrow at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, as confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. The music icon passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure at South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Fans wishing to bid a final farewell can do so at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, from 11 am. Her son, Anand, shared that the last rites will take place at 4 pm.

Asha Bhosle was admitted for a chest infection but succumbed to cardiac arrest and pulmonary issues. Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, she was introduced to music by her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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