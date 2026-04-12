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Farewell to a Legend: Asha Bhosle's Everlasting Melody

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of timeless music. Tributes poured in from Maharashtra's governor and chief minister, recognizing Bhosle's indelible impact on Indian music. Over eight decades, her versatile voice graced over 12,000 songs in various languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:11 IST
Farewell to a Legend: Asha Bhosle's Everlasting Melody
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honored the memory of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, whose death marks the end of an era in Indian music. Bhosle passed away at 92 in Mumbai after suffering multiple organ failure.

Fadnavis recalled a cherished interaction with Bhosle, who playfully encouraged him to sing, underscoring her enduring charm. The governor lauded her unparalleled contribution to music, describing her as one of India's most versatile playback singers, leaving a significant impact on generations of fans worldwide.

Bhosle's illustrious career spanned nearly eight decades, during which she sang over 12,000 songs across multiple languages, earning numerous accolades. Her voice transcended genres, resonating with a diverse audience. The state of Maharashtra and music lovers around the world mourn the loss of an irreplaceable artist.

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