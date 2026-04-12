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Asha Bhosle: The Unforgettable Voice Silenced, But Her Legacy Sings On

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving a remarkable legacy in Indian cinema. Tributes from celebrities highlight her unparalleled voice and influence across generations. Known for a diverse repertoire, Bhosle's music will remain immortal. She is survived by her son and granddaughter, with final rites at Shivaji Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:43 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Unforgettable Voice Silenced, But Her Legacy Sings On
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Tributes continue to flow for Asha Bhosle, the iconic playback singer who died at 92 due to multi-organ failure in Mumbai. Renowned figures from the film industry, including Hema Malini and Akshay Kumar, expressed their grief and paid homage over social media platforms.

Hema Malini, reflecting on her relationship with Bhosle, acknowledged the singer's vital role in her career and the indelible mark she left in both Maharashtra and Indian cinema. ''Asha ji's unique voice made many of my songs popular,'' she stated.

As actors and filmmakers like Karan Johar lauded Bhosle's contributions, many shared memories of her magnetic presence and artistic legacy. With a career spanning eight decades, her music transcended generations, establishing her as an irreplaceable icon in the industry.

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