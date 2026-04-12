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Asha Bhosle: A Timeless Voice Silenced

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. Leaders from Telangana and the Union, including A Revanth Reddy and G Kishan Reddy, expressed their condolences. Bhosle's immense contribution to Indian music leaves a lasting legacy that transcends generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:22 IST
Asha Bhosle: A Timeless Voice Silenced
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92, following multiple organ failure at a private hospital in Mumbai. The news has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from public figures and music lovers alike.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed their deep sorrow over Bhosle's demise, recognizing her as a monumental figure in the cultural landscape of India. Revanth Reddy highlighted her unmatched versatility and the lasting impact of her work on Indian music.

G Kishan Reddy paid tribute to Bhosle's extraordinary contributions that have transcended linguistic and generational boundaries. Both leaders conveyed heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and admirers globally, celebrating her evergreen legacy.

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