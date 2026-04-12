Hungary Votes: A Pivotal Election Echoing Trump's Policies and Testing Orban's Reign

Hungarians headed to the polls on Sunday in a decisive election that could mark the end of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year tenure, a move that might reverberate across right-wing spheres, including Trump's U.S. camp. Voter dissatisfaction has grown amid economic stagnation and reports of wealth accumulation among Orban's allies.

Currently, opinion polls indicate that Orban's Fidesz party is lagging behind the center-right opposition Tisza party by 7-9 percentage points. Record voter turnout is anticipated, and long queues were seen at some Budapest voting stations. Opposition leader Peter Magyar remains optimistic, aiming to secure a majority that could enable constitutional amendments.

The EU is closely monitoring the election, as an Orban defeat could realign Hungary's foreign relations, potentially unlocking a crucial EU loan for Ukraine. Orban continues to defend his policies, citing national security and traditional values, but faces criticism over alleged state corruption. The outcome remains uncertain, with undecided voters playing a critical role.