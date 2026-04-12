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The Rhythm of Spring: Rekindling Heritage at Mehrauli Archaeological Park

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated spring with a cultural event at Mehrauli Archaeological Park. Titled 'The Rhythm of Spring,' the event featured performances by the Raja and Radha Reddy group and folk dances, fostering cultural connection and heritage appreciation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:12 IST
The Rhythm of Spring: Rekindling Heritage at Mehrauli Archaeological Park
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were part of a cultural celebration, 'The Rhythm of Spring,' at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on Sunday. The event showcased the talents of the renowned Raja and Radha Reddy group with a captivating Kuchipudi performance.

Following this, a vibrant medley of folk dances from various Indian states filled the evening with color and joy. This celebration of heritage and cultural expression was set against the historic backdrop of the restored Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

The event emphasizes the unity of India's diverse cultural tapestry, particularly during spring festivals celebrated across the country. Leaders stressed the importance of such events in preserving and strengthening the nation's cultural roots, particularly for the younger generation, in line with the government's vision of unity and cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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