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Remembering Asha Bhosle: The Voice That Transcended Time

Brett Lee recalls his collaboration with Asha Bhosle on the hit track 'You're the One for Me'. The world mourns Bhosle, a legendary singer, who passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. Lee treasured their musical encounter and Bhosle's gift is among his prized possessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:44 IST
Remembering Asha Bhosle: The Voice That Transcended Time
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant remembrance, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee reflected on his musical collaboration with legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The world was left in mourning as Bhosle, whose exceptional voice graced Hindi cinema with timeless classics, passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure.

Lee, who paired with Bhosle for the hit track 'You're the One for Me' in 2007, fondly recalled the experience in his autobiography 'My Life: Brett Lee'. The collaboration happened during the ICC Champions Trophy, and Lee was captivated by the opportunity to work with the 'Aretha Franklin of Indian music'.

Bhosle's talent defied genres, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. A treasured compilation album, gifted to Lee by Bhosle, now serves as a cherished memento of their unique partnership. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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