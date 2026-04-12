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Asha Bhosle: The Heartbeat of an Era

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle, remembered for her unique ability to blend classical traditions with contemporary beats, passed away at 92. Her collaborations with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and composer A R Rahman created enduring hits like 'Tanha Tanha' from 'Rangeela', marking a transformative era in film music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:48 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Heartbeat of an Era
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, a pivotal figure in Indian cinema music, died at 92 due to multi-organ failure. Revered for her unique voice, she breathed life into hits such as 'Tanha Tanha' from the movie 'Rangeela', working alongside filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and composer A R Rahman.

Varma reminisced about Bhosle's blend of classical and contemporary styles, describing her as the 'heartbeat of an entire era'. Her unparalleled ability to convey deep human emotions through songs made her a favorite for generations.

Her legacy includes not just her hits, but also the youthful energy and experimental curiosity she brought to her work. Her voice, coupled with Rahman's compositions, redefined the spirit of film music, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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