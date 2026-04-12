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Asha Bhosle: A Voice That Lives Forever

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 in Mumbai. Bhosle, renowned for her versatility, carved a niche in Hindi playback singing. Sarma expressed that her voice and impact on music will endure indefinitely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:27 IST
Asha Bhosle: A Voice That Lives Forever
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Bhosle, the iconic playback singer celebrated for her extraordinary versatility, has passed away at the age of 92. The news was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who expressed his grief and noted that her voice will continue to resonate in the music world.

Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to a chest infection and exhaustion, Bhosle's death marks the end of an era. Her demise creates an 'irreplaceable void,' as described by Sarma, who reminisced about her unforgettable contributions to music alongside his heartfelt condolences.

In his tribute, Sarma highlighted Bhosle's ability to transcend genres while stepping out of her sister Lata Mangeshkar's shadow, emphasizing her individuality and lasting legacy in Hindi playback singing. The music industry mourns her loss, acknowledging that some voices never truly fade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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