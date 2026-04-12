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Farewell to the Legend: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Legacy

The music world mourns the loss of Asha Bhosle, an iconic Indian singer who passed away at 92. Her versatile voice defined an era, and her contributions to music across various genres and languages were celebrated by fans and leaders. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:36 IST
Farewell to the Legend: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Legacy
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

The music world is in mourning following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, hailed as one of India's most versatile voices. She passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a rich legacy that spanned over seven decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other political leaders and celebrities, paid tribute to the iconic artist. Asha Bhosle's career, marked by her melodious and adaptable voice, made her an enduring figure in Indian music history.

Asha's influence extended beyond India, touching hearts around the world through her songs in multiple languages. Her passing marks the end of an era, but her music will live on, continuing to inspire generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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