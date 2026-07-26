Anthony Joshua Triumphs Over Prenga, Sets Stage for Tyson Fury Showdown

In a dramatic encounter, former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua triumphed over Albania's Kristian Prenga in Jeddah after recovering from two early knockdowns. Joshua delivered a series of decisive punches in the second round, leaving Prenga defeated and reigniting excitement for a potential showdown with Tyson Fury.

Joshua, reflecting on the intense match, emphasized the importance of resilience under pressure. Despite the obstacles, he maintained focus on the much-anticipated bout against Fury, a fight that has boxing enthusiasts across Britain eagerly awaiting its confirmation.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the commitment to holding the Joshua vs. Fury fight in the UK, dismissing rumors of an international venue. Fans continue to anticipate a historic clash at London's Wembley Stadium that promises to captivate audiences across generations.