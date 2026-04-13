Jallianwala Bagh: The Immortal Saga of Sacrifice and Inspiration

On Monday, leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Adityanath highlighted the bravery and sacrifice of those who stood against the British regime, stating that their courage remains an inspiration for national service.

Various political figures and parties echoed these sentiments, remarking on the massacre's significant role in India's freedom struggle and its lasting legacy of patriotism and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)