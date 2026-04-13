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Jallianwala Bagh: The Immortal Saga of Sacrifice and Inspiration

Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid homage to the martyrs of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. They emphasized its lasting impact on India's struggle for independence and its role as a source of inspiration for patriotism and unity. Tributes highlighted the massacre's place in history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:57 IST
Jallianwala Bagh: The Immortal Saga of Sacrifice and Inspiration
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On Monday, leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Adityanath highlighted the bravery and sacrifice of those who stood against the British regime, stating that their courage remains an inspiration for national service.

Various political figures and parties echoed these sentiments, remarking on the massacre's significant role in India's freedom struggle and its lasting legacy of patriotism and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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