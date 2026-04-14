Jungle Raj in Jammu and Kashmir: A Call for Justice

In a firm stand against rising lawlessness, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has demanded stringent action against individuals involved in the killing of a young man in Ramban. Addressing concerns over the recent turmoil, Abdullah underscored the importance of quelling communal tensions to uphold peace in the region.

During a function in Anantnag district, Abdullah voiced his commitment to maintaining order and preventing any atmosphere of 'jungle raj.' He stressed that those attempting to create discord under the guise of religion would not succeed under his administration.

The Ramban incident has spurred protests along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Authorities have escalated their efforts with a Special Investigation Team and made several arrests, as tensions mount following the assault of Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, who was reportedly attacked by cow vigilantes.

(With inputs from agencies.)