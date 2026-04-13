Left Menu

Punjab Assembly Honors Asha Bhosle and Other Departed Souls

The Punjab Assembly session paid tributes to renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle, former finance minister Lal Singh, and 13 pilgrims who perished in a Mathura boat tragedy. Bhosle and Singh were remembered for their significant contributions, while victims of the recent boat capsize were also honored amid a somber two-minute silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:16 IST
Punjab Assembly Honors Asha Bhosle and Other Departed Souls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly, during a special session on Monday, paid heartfelt tributes to the iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Bhosle's music had touched countless lives, and her legacy was duly acknowledged by the state's legislators.

Besides Bhosle, the Assembly also remembered former Punjab finance minister Lal Singh, who died on March 28. Singh's contributions to the state's economic policies were lauded during the emotional session.

In addition, the Assembly mourned the tragic loss of 13 pilgrims, primarily from Punjab, who died when their boat capsized in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The house observed a solemn two-minute silence to honor all the departed souls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Mineral Autonomy: Pushing Towards Self-Reliance

India's Mineral Autonomy: Pushing Towards Self-Reliance

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims in Gujarat: Seven Dead in Road Accident

Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims in Gujarat: Seven Dead in Road Accident

 India
3
Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

 Global
4
Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026