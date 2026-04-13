Punjab Assembly Honors Asha Bhosle and Other Departed Souls

The Punjab Assembly, during a special session on Monday, paid heartfelt tributes to the iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Bhosle's music had touched countless lives, and her legacy was duly acknowledged by the state's legislators.

Besides Bhosle, the Assembly also remembered former Punjab finance minister Lal Singh, who died on March 28. Singh's contributions to the state's economic policies were lauded during the emotional session.

In addition, the Assembly mourned the tragic loss of 13 pilgrims, primarily from Punjab, who died when their boat capsized in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The house observed a solemn two-minute silence to honor all the departed souls.

(With inputs from agencies.)