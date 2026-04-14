Tributes to the Architect: Celebrating Dr. B R Ambedkar's Legacy

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh's political spectrum came together to honor Dr. B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised him as the architect of an inclusive society and a guiding light for justice and equality. Adityanath posted a tribute in Hindi, lauding Ambedkar's role as the 'Bharat Ratna' and an inspirational force for building a harmonious society.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati highlighted Ambedkar's efforts in securing the rights of the marginalized, accusing past political parties of falling short of his humanistic ideals. She asserted that adherence to Ambedkar's vision would have propelled India to greater development and self-reliance.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, alongside the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, applauded Ambedkar's pioneering contributions to education and social justice. They acknowledged how his life's work continues to inspire efforts towards equality, dignity, and societal transformation.