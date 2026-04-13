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Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Set to Transform Indian Politics

Folk singer Malini Awasthi celebrates the draft amendment bills clearing the path for the Women's Reservation Act, marking a pivotal move for women's political participation. The upcoming amendments aim to significantly boost women's representation in India's parliamentary seats using the 2011 census data for delimitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:13 IST
Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Set to Transform Indian Politics
Folk singer Malini Awasthi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a move hailed as pivotal for gender equality, renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi has applauded the Indian government for approving draft amendment bills to activate the Women's Reservation Act. This legislative action is intended to enhance women's political involvement and decision-making influence at the national level.

Speaking on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, Awasthi described it as a landmark initiative in Indian history, emphasizing the importance of women's voices being heard in the parliamentary corridors of power. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing the bill, asserting that no nation can progress meaningfully without granting women equal participation in governance.

The amendments, set to be discussed in a special parliamentary session, aim to increase the Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, reserving a significant portion for women based on the 2011 census. Despite the lack of OBC provisions, the SC/ST reservations will persist, focusing on gender parity without waiting for a new census.

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