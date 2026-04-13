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A Harmonious Tribute: LataAsha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences

The Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation's proposed hospital project in Pune has been renamed to honor the legendary Asha Bhosle. The 'LataAsha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences' aims to combine healthcare advancement with a tribute to the Mangeshkar sisters' musical legacy, post Asha Bhosle's recent passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:27 IST
A Harmonious Tribute: LataAsha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences
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  • India

The Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation has announced a name change for its upcoming hospital project in Pune, titled 'LataAsha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences.' The renaming decision serves as a tribute to the iconic sisters, following the recent demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle.

The foundation has scheduled a dual-event comprising the ceremonial foundation stone laying and a condolence meet in Bhosle's honor, acknowledging her vast contributions to Indian music. Chief guests will include Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and top state officials.

The initiative not only highlights the sisters' cultural legacy but also signifies a dedicated effort towards enhancing healthcare services. Members of the Mangeshkar and Bhosle families, alongside notable dignitaries, will participate in the event at Nandoshi, Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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