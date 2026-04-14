Cultural Clash: Pakistan's Media Watchdog vs. GeoNews Over Asha Bhosle Tribute

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has served a show-cause notice to GeoNews, a major news channel, accusing it of violating a ban on Indian content. The controversy erupted after the channel aired Indian songs during coverage of iconic singer Asha Bhosle's death.

Asha Bhosle, known for her immense contributions to music, passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. GeoNews defended its decision, citing the importance of celebrating the work of global artists. Azhar Abbas, the channel's Managing Director, expressed discontent with the regulatory body's move, emphasizing art as a shared human legacy.

Senator Sherry Rehman criticized PEMRA's stance, urging a reconsideration of cultural policing. Meanwhile, PEMRA maintains that GeoNews' actions contravene legal regulations and has directed the channel to provide an official explanation. The media tussle underscores ongoing cultural tensions between Pakistan and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)