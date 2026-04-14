Australia's Corporate Woes: War's Cost on Business and Economy
Australia's major companies, Qantas Airways and Westpac Banking Corp, are warning of profit hits due to soaring fuel prices and economic impacts from the Middle East conflict, raising concerns over stagflation. Both businesses face challenges, with potential for increased credit provisions and disruptions to operations and consumer confidence.
Australia's business landscape is bracing for impacts as two of the nation's top corporates signal financial strain from the Middle East conflict. Qantas Airways and Westpac Banking Corp have issued profit warnings, attributing concerns to skyrocketing fuel prices and subsequent economic ripple effects.
Westpac noted that the energy market shock is likely to trigger higher inflation and interest rates, creating an arduous environment for customers. These developments underscore the broader implications of the conflict, with surveys indicating a stark decline in business confidence and consumer sentiment across Australia.
Meanwhile, Qantas is grappling with fuel costs that have more than doubled, forcing the airline to adjust its strategy, suspend a share buyback, and anticipate further operational changes. Investors remain apprehensive, predicting protracted conflict could exacerbate woes, ushering in further profit warnings and economic instability.
ALSO READ
Global Aviation Faces Turbulence as Jet Fuel Prices Soar
Americans Face Soaring Fuel Prices Amid Ongoing Iran Conflict
Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Soaring Jet Fuel Prices
Surging Fuel Prices Overshadow Tax Relief: Economic Challenges Ahead
Jio-BP Holds Steady on Fuel Prices Amid Global Oil Surge