Celebrating Babasaheb: A Tribute to Equality and Justice
Jharkhand's Governor and Chief Minister honored Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy on his 135th birth anniversary, emphasizing his role in crafting the Indian Constitution and promoting equality and human rights. They highlighted Ambedkar's enduring influence on building an egalitarian society and empowering marginalized communities with justice and equal opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren commemorated Babasaheb Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, highlighting his monumental contributions to India's Constitution.
Governor Gangwar praised Ambedkar as an architect of the nation and a stalwart of social reform, whose advocacy for equality and human rights continues to inspire generations aiming for an empowered society.
Chief Minister Soren underscored the Constitution's role as a source of hope and dignity for marginalized communities and urged citizens to embrace Ambedkar's ideals for a just and equitable society.
(With inputs from agencies.)