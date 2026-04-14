Celebrating Babasaheb: A Tribute to Equality and Justice

On Tuesday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren commemorated Babasaheb Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, highlighting his monumental contributions to India's Constitution.

Governor Gangwar praised Ambedkar as an architect of the nation and a stalwart of social reform, whose advocacy for equality and human rights continues to inspire generations aiming for an empowered society.

Chief Minister Soren underscored the Constitution's role as a source of hope and dignity for marginalized communities and urged citizens to embrace Ambedkar's ideals for a just and equitable society.

(With inputs from agencies.)