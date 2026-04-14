Curtain Call: Paddington Shines and Asha Bhosle Remembered

The Olivier Awards in London celebrated notable achievements in theatre, with 'Paddington The Musical' clinching several awards, including best new musical and best director. The adaptation, based on Michael Bond's books, brings Paddington Bear to life with music by Tom Fletcher.

Meanwhile, the entertainment world mourns the loss of iconic Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 in Mumbai. Known for her dynamic range and contribution to Bollywood music, Bhosle's influence crossed international borders, collaborating with artists such as Boy George.

In other news, Britney Spears voluntarily entered rehab after her arrest on suspicion of DUI, while the UK competition authority is poised to examine the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros merger amidst industry concern over potential impacts on media competition.