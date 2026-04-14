Punjab Police Thwarts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network

The Punjab Police have successfully disrupted a cross-border arms smuggling network with the arrest of three individuals. An official announcement on Tuesday confirmed that six pistols were recovered from the suspects' possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that initial investigations showed the accused had connections with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media. This network facilitated the movement of illegal arms into Punjab.

The Amritsar police, involved in the operation, have registered an FIR under pertinent sections of the Arms Act. DGP Yadav stated that further investigative efforts aim to identify all links and completely dismantle the smuggling ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)