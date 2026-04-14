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Punjab Police Thwarts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network

The Punjab Police has dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling operation, arresting three individuals and seizing six pistols. Further investigation is ongoing to trace connections. The operation was linked to Pakistan-based smugglers using social media, facilitating illegal arms supply to criminals in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:01 IST
Punjab Police Thwarts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network
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The Punjab Police have successfully disrupted a cross-border arms smuggling network with the arrest of three individuals. An official announcement on Tuesday confirmed that six pistols were recovered from the suspects' possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that initial investigations showed the accused had connections with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media. This network facilitated the movement of illegal arms into Punjab.

The Amritsar police, involved in the operation, have registered an FIR under pertinent sections of the Arms Act. DGP Yadav stated that further investigative efforts aim to identify all links and completely dismantle the smuggling ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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