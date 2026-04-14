Unbroken Spirit: The Artful Resilience of Kiran Soni Gupta

In a defining convergence of art and resilience, notable artist and former IAS officer Kiran Soni Gupta presents 'Unbroken Spirit', a compelling solo exhibition signifying a personal and artistic evolution.

The exhibition, hosted at the Civil Services Officers' Institute and inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan, traces Gupta's introspective quest through themes of courage, self-belief, and quiet strength.

Moving away from socio-political narratives, Gupta's work embraces a more personal dimension, drawing from her lived experiences and journeys across India, capturing the essence of diverse environments and societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)