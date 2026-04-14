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Unbroken Spirit: The Artful Resilience of Kiran Soni Gupta

Former IAS officer and acclaimed artist Kiran Soni Gupta unveils her solo exhibition, 'Unbroken Spirit', showcasing a personal artistic evolution at the Civil Services Officers' Institute. The exhibition highlights Gupta's introspective exploration of courage, self-belief, and strength, diverging from her previous socio-political narratives to embrace a deeply personal journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:06 IST
Unbroken Spirit: The Artful Resilience of Kiran Soni Gupta
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In a defining convergence of art and resilience, notable artist and former IAS officer Kiran Soni Gupta presents 'Unbroken Spirit', a compelling solo exhibition signifying a personal and artistic evolution.

The exhibition, hosted at the Civil Services Officers' Institute and inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan, traces Gupta's introspective quest through themes of courage, self-belief, and quiet strength.

Moving away from socio-political narratives, Gupta's work embraces a more personal dimension, drawing from her lived experiences and journeys across India, capturing the essence of diverse environments and societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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