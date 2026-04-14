Education: The Beacon of Social Transformation
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Dr B R Ambedkar's belief in education as the foundation for social transformation. Highlighting Ambedkar's transformative journey against adversity, Radhakrishnan emphasized his contributions to justice and economic policy, and the significant role he played in drafting India's inclusive Constitution.
- Country:
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the pivotal role of education in social transformation, echoing the enduring philosophy of Dr B R Ambedkar. During a lecture, he highlighted Ambedkar's journey from adversity to becoming a beacon of intellectual and social change.
Radhakrishnan admired Ambedkar's relentless pursuit of justice through education, citing his work "The Problem of the Rupee" as evidence of his intellectual prowess. Ambedkar's challenge to colonial economic policies was lauded as a testament to the power of knowledge.
Reflecting on Ambedkar's leadership during the drafting of the Indian Constitution, Radhakrishnan noted his focus on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, emphasizing how these principles continue to guide India's socio-political landscape today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026: A Celebration of Social Harmony and Constitutional Values
Controversial Remarks: Justice Yadav's Impeachment Motion
Constitutional Amendments Raise Federalism Concerns in India
Ambedkar Challenges Justice Badar Committee's SC Classification Report
Celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality and Justice