Building Trust: West Bengal's Pre-Election Strategies
The West Bengal government has instructed district authorities and police to conduct joint visits in vulnerable areas, aiming to boost public confidence ahead of the assembly elections. A comprehensive communication plan for polling stations is to be ensured, with elections scheduled for April 23 and 29.
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The West Bengal government has mandated joint visits by district administrations and police in vulnerable areas to foster public confidence ahead of the assembly elections, as per an official announcement on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala has urged District Magistrates (DMs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to identify and visit localities that experienced violence or intimidation during previous elections.
The directive specifies that these visits should occur within the next three days and be reported by the press to enhance public trust. The main objective is to reassure voters of a peaceful atmosphere during the upcoming elections. A compliance report on these visits is to be submitted by April 16.
Additionally, district officials have been asked to prepare a comprehensive communication plan to ensure effective connectivity at all polling stations through various means. The assembly elections are set for April 23 and 29, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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